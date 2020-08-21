Western New York has highest COVID-19 positive tests since June 3

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — While COVID-19 numbers across the state and in Western New York remain low, percentage of positive cases in the area are at its highest since the beginning of June.
The percent of tests that were positive for COVID-19 in Western New York on Thursday was 1.6 percent. Of the 5,952 test results, 96 were positive; 81 of the positives were in Erie County.
That’s the most positive results since June 3, when there were 99 positives.
Hospitalizations for the Western New York region remained at 24 for a second consecutive day. The all-time low for hospitalizations is 21, which the region reached on August 13.