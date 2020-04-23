NEW YORK — Schools in New York are closed until May 15, and even if they reopen before the end of the school year, the chances of events such as prom or graduation happening as planned are pretty slim.

"Everyone was normal, and then the coronavirus hit," Williamsville North High School senior Kerry Sherman said. "And all of a sudden everyone is freaking out that our senior year was getting taken away and that we weren't going to be able to do the final three months, which is supposed to be the best three months."

Sherman, like many local seniors, has had the events of 2020 on her mind for a long time.

However, with large gatherings such as prom and graduation still up in the air, the community is getting creative to honor seniors in case they can't move their tassels on time.

The Salamanca City Central School District put up banners with senior photos along Broad street.

Depew Union Free School District is putting up lawn signs that say "Home of a Depew Senior" to recognize the class of 2020.

Mark Laurrie is the Superintendent of the Niagara Falls City School District. He said the district already has plans in motion.

"Purchasing a lawn sign for every senior that wanted one that said 'I'm a proud Niagara Falls High School senior,' " he said. "Working with the illumination committee of the City of Niagara Falls and the State Park to light the falls blue and gold in honor of our seniors on graduation weekend."

Laurrie said they are working with seniors to determine a plan for graduation. He said it may be virtual, or it may be postponed until later in the year. He said the district is weighing many options.

"I give these seniors a lot of credit because I'm sure they are hurting inside but they are working together with us to come up with solutions" he said.

Transit Drive-In owner Rick Cohen said once it is allowed to open, the drive-in will be available for social distanced graduations.

"The spectators can stay in their cars. We can either provide a stage up front for the principal and valedictorian to give their speeches and then there can be a commemorative video played on the screen," Cohen said.

Cohen said he already has 10 school districts interested in the idea.

