Western New York COVID-19 positivity rate for Monday was 1.2%

Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo
October 17, 2020--New York City--Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that movie theaters outside of New York City can reopen at 25 percent capacity under state guidance starting October 23. No more than 50 people are allowed in front of each screen in each movie theater at once. Theaters can only open outside of New York City in counties that have COVID-19 positivity rates of less than 2 percent on a 14-day average and do not have any cluster zones. Theaters will be subject to rigorous state guidance and enforcement.(Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update on the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic during a conference call on Tuesday.

Governor Cuomo shared that the infection rate in the red zones for Monday was 2.9%, which is down from where it has been, according to Cuomo.

State-wide infection rate without the red zones factored in was 1.2% for Monday. And with the red zones added into the rate, the infection rate was 1.3%.

Governor Cuomo stated that the infection rate for the Western New York region for Monday was 1.2%.

COVID-19 is now the third leading cause of death in America, according to the Governor. The virus has caused more deaths in America than stroke, lower respiratory disease, Alzheimer's, diabetes and kidney disease.

Twelve New Yorkers passed away Monday and 942 were hospitalized in the state.

