Western New York COVID-19 positivity rate for Monday was 1.2%

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update on the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic during a conference call on Tuesday.

Governor Cuomo shared that the infection rate in the red zones for Monday was 2.9%, which is down from where it has been, according to Cuomo.

State-wide infection rate without the red zones factored in was 1.2% for Monday. And with the red zones added into the rate, the infection rate was 1.3%.

Governor Cuomo stated that the infection rate for the Western New York region for Monday was 1.2%.

COVID-19 is now the third leading cause of death in America, according to the Governor. The virus has caused more deaths in America than stroke, lower respiratory disease, Alzheimer's, diabetes and kidney disease.