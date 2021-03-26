Western New York COVID-19 positivity rate below state average

Western New York's rolling seven-day positivity rate was below 3 percent, and the Finger Lakes' rate was below 2 percent on Thursday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, New York shared its daily COVID-19 data, which showed Western New York doing better than the state averages for positivity and available hospital/ICU beds.

Western New York's COVID-19 seven-day percent positive rate was 2.78 percent on Thursday. The neighboring Finger Lakes had a lower rate, at 1.93 percent. The statewide average is above 3 percent at 3.37 percent.

In terms of how hospitals are doing, in both Western New York and the Finger Lakes, COVID-19 patients make up 0.01 percent of the region's population. The statewide average is 0.02 percent.

Western New York hospitals could have 39 percent of beds open in the next seven days under the surge plan, likewise, that number is 41 percent for the Finger Lakes. The statewide average is 35 percent.

Western New York has 43 percent of ICU beds available and the Finger Lakes have 40 percent of ICU beds available. The statewide average is 29 percent.