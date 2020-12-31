Western New York COVID-19 positive test rate spikes above 7% on Wednesday

The daily rate was 0.58 percent higher on Wednesday than on Tuesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York's daily COVID-19 percent positive test rate saw a spike this week, to above 7 percent, on Wednesday.

Previously, on Sunday through Tuesday, the rate had been in the 6 to 6.85 percent range. On Sunday the rate was actually nearly a percentage point lower than Wednesday, at 6.43 percent. Wednesday's rate was 7.40 percent.

Western New York's seven-day rolling average of ICU beds available in area hospitals also decreased by 1 percent over the past day, with 41 percent of ICU beds available. ICU beds occupied, which include non-COVID patients, rose from 337 to 358 and one new bed was added to the capacity.

The number of COVID patients in the hospital also rose by 22, to 542 in Western New York.

In the western-most counties of New York, 18 people died form the virus on Wednesday, including 11 Erie County residents, one Chautauqua County resident, two Niagara County residents, three Genesee County residents, and one Wyoming County resident.

Statewide, 136 people died on Wednesday from the virus. Across the state, 7,935 people are hospitalized for the virus, including 1,276 people in the ICU. Of those in the ICU, 723 are intubated. There were 995 people newly admitted and 834 discharged in the past day.