Western New York COVID-19 positive rate highest in state the entire weekend

"COVID-19 is spreading in New York, and the increased number of cases is taking place throughout the state," Cuomo said.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic following another weekend of high numbers in the Western New York region.

With Sunday's COVID-19 positive rate of 5.2 percent, the Western New York region has had the highest positive rate throughout the state over the entire weekend.

Friday, November 13: 4.6% (tied with Mohawk Valley for highest in state)

(tied with Mohawk Valley for highest in state) Saturday, November 14: 5.6%

Sunday, November 15: 5.2%

"COVID-19 is spreading in New York, and the increased number of cases is taking place throughout the state. This is not an Upstate or downstate issue—all New Yorkers, regardless of where they live, have cause for concern," Governor Cuomo said in a release. "We are continuing to use a comprehensive micro-cluster strategy and increase our testing capacity to new heights. However, our success also depends on the vigilance and smart behavior of New Yorkers. Wash your hands, stay socially distanced and wear a mask. Local governments, do the enforcement. We're going to get through this pandemic, but only if we do it together and stay New York Tough."

The total number of people hospitalized with the virus in the region increased by 28 people over the weekend. The total number of hospitalized patients on Sunday was 175. The last time it was that high was on May 22.

The statewide positivity rate for Sunday was 2.80 percent and the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy was 4.19 percent.

In Erie County's yellow zone, the percent of tests that were positive for COVID-19 was 6.36%, which is below the focus zone’s current average of 7.26%. In the entire Erie County, there were 272 positives and the percent positive was 5.9%.

The number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the county over the weekend was well below the current rolling average of 44.

The current 7-day rolling average for the Erie County focus zone is 7.26 percent. According to the state, Erie County saw 272 new positive cases on Sunday. There were also 9 new COVID related deaths in the county on Sunday.

The Western New York Region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.