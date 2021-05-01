Western New York COVID-19 hospitalizations near record high

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region grew by 15 from Sunday to Monday, bringing the total to 546.
The number is two fewer than the all-time high of 548, which was last set on December 10.
In Western New York, about 70 percent of hospital beds are full, and 62 percent of intensive care unit beds are full.
The current rolling average of percent positive for each of the eight counties in our viewing area are ranked below.
- Wyoming County 15.1 percent
- Chautauqua County 14.2 percent
- Genesee County 13.4 percent
- Allegany County 11.6 percent
- Orleans County 11.5 percent
- Cattaraugus County 11 percent
- Niagara County 10.4 percent
- Erie County 7.6 percent
In his press conference Tuesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo shared that across the state, 8,590 people are hospitalized with the virus, which is up by 339 people. An additional 898 people have been admitted to the hospital and 440 discharged.
There are currently 1,392 people in intensive care units with the virus, and of those patients, 851 are intubated or on a ventilator. Another 149 people died in New York from the virus on Monday.