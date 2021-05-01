Western New York COVID-19 hospitalizations near record high

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region is 546, two fewer than the all-time high of 548.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region grew by 15 from Sunday to Monday, bringing the total to 546.

The number is two fewer than the all-time high of 548, which was last set on December 10.

In Western New York, about 70 percent of hospital beds are full, and 62 percent of intensive care unit beds are full.

The current rolling average of percent positive for each of the eight counties in our viewing area are ranked below.

Wyoming County 15.1 percent

Chautauqua County 14.2 percent

Genesee County 13.4 percent

Allegany County 11.6 percent

Orleans County 11.5 percent

Cattaraugus County 11 percent

Niagara County 10.4 percent

Erie County 7.6 percent

In his press conference Tuesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo shared that across the state, 8,590 people are hospitalized with the virus, which is up by 339 people. An additional 898 people have been admitted to the hospital and 440 discharged.