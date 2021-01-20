Western New York COVID-19 hospitalizations drop Tuesday

As of Tuesday, 487 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region, which equates to .04 percent of the region's population.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Western New York region saw a drop Tuesday in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to the latest data released from the New York State Department of Health.

As of Tuesday, 487 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region, which equates to .04 percent of the region's population. That number is down from 506 the day prior, and is the lowest number since December 26, 2020.

At this time, 32 percent of hospital beds are available in the region.

The current rolling average of percent positive for all eight counties in our area are ranked below:

Wyoming 11.8 percent

Chautauqua 9.5 percent

Niagara 8.1 percent

Orleans 7.1 percent

Allegany 6.6 percent

Cattaraugus 6.6 percent

Genesee 6.5 percent

Erie 6.4 percent

The daily percent positive rate in Erie County on Tuesday was 3.9 percent. The last time Erie County had a daily percent positive rate that low was on November 5, 2020.

Meanwhile, the seven-day average percent positive rate for the Western New York region also decreased on Tuesday. The rate dropped from 6.55 percent on Monday to 6.45 percent on Tuesday.

The Western New York region currently has one of the lowest percent positive rates across the state, while the Mohawk Valley region continues to have the highest rate.

Statewide, 195,409 tests were reported on Tuesday, with 13,364 coming back positive for a percent positive rate of 6.84 percent. New York State reports 9,273 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state. Of those hospitalized, 1,621 are hospitalized, 1,044 of which requiring intubation.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths continues to increase across the state. New York reports 185 people died Tuesday from the virus, bringing the total death toll to 33,415 since the pandemic began.