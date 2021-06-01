Western New York COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease Tuesday

On average, 29 percent of hospital beds and 37 percent of ICU beds are available in the Western New York region.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The total number of people hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19 in the Western New York region dropped to 540. That’s down six from the day before.

The current rolling average of COVID-19 percent positive rates for each of the eight counties in our viewing area is ranked below. Erie County had 10,112 test results on Tuesday and 800 positive tests, bringing the rolling average up to 8 percent, but it’s still the lowest in the region.

Wyoming County, 15.5 percent

Chautauqua County, 14.5 percent

Genesee County, 13.1 percent

Orleans County, 11.3 percent

Allegany County, 11 percent

Cattaraugus County, 10.5 percent

Niagara County, 10.3 percent

Erie County, 8 percent

In a news conference Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that statewide, 8,665 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.