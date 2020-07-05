BUFFALO, N.Y. — As leaders across the state prepare for a regional reopening, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the Western New York region likely isn't ready yet.

"I said a couple of days ago that I thought we'd have a much better chance of opening by June 1. I'm hopeful we meet the May 15 deadline, but right now I don't think we're there yet," Poloncarz said.

Rebecca Wydysh, the Chair of Niagara County Legislature, agrees.

"Mark Poloncarz had mentioned the last week in May into early June, and I think that is a very realistic goal for us," she said.

Wydysh added, "We are reporting bigger numbers here in Niagara County this week. We had some of our biggest days the last few days as far as new numbers of positive cases, but we also know that that is significantly tied to the fact that we have increased testing rapidly here just within the last week or week and a half."

In order for a region to reopen, it has to meet several guidelines put forward by the governor. For example, regions must have a baseline of 30 contact tracers for every 100,000 residents.

Also, regions must have at least 14 days of decline in total net hospitalizations and deaths on a three-day rolling average.

However, the Western New York region itself is diverse, and the outbreak has hit different areas harder than others.

"We have today three active cases in a population 128,000 people," said PJ Wendel, the Chautauqua County Executive.

"I feel very confident that if we're given the ability to open in that phase one, construction and manufacturing here in Chautauqua County, we would be able to handle that."

However, Wendel explained being tied to Erie County in the reopening effort makes the situation more complicated.

"Outside of New York City, Buffalo is the largest city in the state," he said. "So to say Chautauqua County is linked to New York City is challenging, but then to say, 'OK, you're not with New York City, but you're with Buffalo and Erie County.' Well, you're putting us with another large metropolitan area, and we personally have not seen those numbers."

Ultimately, reopening decisions come from the state, but Western New York county leaders told 2 On Your Side they're doing all they can to prepare.

"I know this is difficult. Everyone wants to know when are we going to reopen and what does that look like but we don't want to undo everything that we've worked so hard for," Wydysh said.

Wendel added, "It's for the safety and health of our residents. That's the key we're keeping in mind and that's been my flag to fly under since this began." He added, "Now we need to look at that fiscal health that's really vital to many of our small businesses who are hanging on right now by a very delicate thread."

