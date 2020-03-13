BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public Schools have announced preliminary plans on the possibility to close schools over concerns of coronavirus (COVID-19)

On Monday, March 16, all Buffalo Public Schools will be closed to students. Teachers are still to report. Teachers will work on a lesson plans for the students.

On Tuesday, March 17, students will return to school to receive packets, devices and other materials needed to complete their education plan. The packets will contain enough work should the students be out of school for up to three weeks.

On Tuesday evening, Superintendent Kriner Cash will talk to state education officials on when schools should start closing, if they need to be closed.

Some schools in Buffalo have already announced they are closing.

Nichols School and Elmwood Franklin are planning to close their campuses to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Nichols sent a letter to parents on Friday letting them know that their campus will be closed from March 14 - April 12. The plan is for students to return to class on April 13.

On March 16 and 17, teachers will work to set up virtual school experiences. They will create assignments for students that can be completed online.

Elmwood Franklin School informed parents and students that they will close their campus from March 14 to April 12.

A notice was posted on the school's website.

Teachers and students will begin distance learning from March 18 to 27. More information will be sent to parents and will be online in the coming days, they said.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said it will be up to schools to decide locally on whether they should close or not and for how long.

The Buffalo Public Schools is holding a news conference at 4:30 p.m. to discuss steps that are being taken by the Buffalo City School District to address concerns regarding coronavirus.

