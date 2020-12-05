WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The West Seneca Veterans Committee announced that the Town's normal Memorial Day events will be moved online this year in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Committee announced that on May 25 the Town will hold their ceremony on the Town of West Seneca's Facebook Page starting at 11 a.m. Gary Dickson, the Town's supervisor, will be the guest speaker.

The Committee and all its members invite everybody who is able to take place in the ceremony to honor the men and women who have died while serving in the US Military.

