WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Like many hospitals, ECMC is having a difficult time acquiring personal protection equipment for healthcare workers. On Saturday, the hospital put out a tweet asking for donations of unused masks, and the community responded.

The West Seneca Central School District announced Sunday that it will be donating goggles and face masks to ECMC.

West Seneca Central School District Superintendent Matthew Bystrak says the school district is working with the West Seneca Police Department for the pickup and delivery of the masks and goggles.

“I think this effort may inspire confidence in our public that all these entities are working together to help our community through this difficult time,” Bystrak said.

Bystrak says the medical supplies will be donated Monday morning.

