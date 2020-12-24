WellNow to provide COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Springville

Rapid antigen tests offer results in 15 minutes, though negative results do require an additional swab test, with results coming back in three to five days.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — WellNow Urgent Care announced plans to bring COVID-19 rapid antigen testing to Springville before the end of the year.

"Bringing rapid testing to our communities has been a top priority,” said WellNow Urgent Care president John Radford said. "Many people have questions about how they can safely visit with loved ones or travel without putting anyone at risk, especially during the holiday season.

"We hope we can help patients and communities more easily make informed decisions about their health."

The WellNow Urgent Care rapid antigen tests provide results in 15 minutes, though negative results do require a PCR swab test to confirm the negative result. Those are taken during the same visit, with results coming back in three to five days.