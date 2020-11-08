WellNow Urgent Care to offer on-campus COVID testing clinics

The urgent care provider announced that they will be offering on-campus COVID-19 testing clinics for all students, faculty and school staff to participating schools.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With many colleges and universities returning to campus this fall, WellNow Urgent Care is offering their help in COVID testing to combat the spread of the virus.

“With colleges and universities set to open their doors, providing easily accessible forms of COVID-19 testing to students, faculty and staff is key to help control the spread of the virus,” said WellNow Urgent Care President John Radford, M.D.

Currently, three schools in Western New York have partnered with WellNow for on-campus COVID-19 testing: Daemen College, Niagara University and D’Youville College.

Clinic dates for each school will be shared with students and faculty.