WellNow Urgent Care opens a dedicated COVID-19 PCR testing center on Elmwood Avenue

The PCR testing site will be available to asymptomatic patients only.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new COVID-19 PCR testing site opened on Elmwood Avenue on Monday.

WellNow Urgent Care opened a dedicated COVID-19 PCR testing site in Buffalo for asymptomatic patients. The new site at 1597 Elmwood Ave. will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This new site will be the second WellNow location in the area to solely be dedicated to serving as a COVID-19 testing center.

“As COVID-19 continues to present new challenges, our team is committed to delivering the high-quality care and services that are most needed in our communities,” said John Radford, M.D., President at WellNow Urgent Care. “We’re proud to be a reliable destination for COVID-19 PCR testing, and we look forward to introducing a full range of urgent care services at our new Elmwood center soon.”

COVID-19 PCR testing is available at all WellNow locations, but people who are asymptomatic are encouraged to make an appointment at one of the dedicated testing sites.

Asymptomatic patients include people who may have been exposed to COVID-19 but are not exhibiting common symptoms - fever, cough, shortness of breath, or loss of taste or smell. People who need a test for school, work or other purposes should also go to dedicated testing locations.

People who have symptoms of COVID-19, may be at high risk for COVID-19 because of age and underlying health conditions, and people who require screening before a surgical procedure should visit a full-service WellNow location.

Almost all PCR tests collected at WellNow are returned within 48 hours, with 79.4% being returned within 24 hours. More information about cost and insurance can be found on the WellNow COVID-19 website.