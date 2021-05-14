Wegmans to offer COVID-19 shots for those 12-years of age and older

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Add local Wegmans stores to the list of places administering COVID-19 vaccines to those 12 years of age and older.
Appointments are available to be scheduled now and starting Saturday, May 15, walk-in appointments will be available for those ages 12-17. Walk-in vaccinations for those 18 and older are available now at all Wegmans pharmacy locations. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The Pfizer vaccine is available for individuals age 12 and older, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for individuals 18 and older.