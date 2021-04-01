Wegmans to make donation to Bills' cornerback Josh Norman's Buffalo Business Blitz

Proceeds from store's Meals 2 Go orders on January 5 & 6 will support his campaign aimed at helping out small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills' cornerback Josh Norman's campaign to help out local small businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic will be getting a big boost later this week.

Wegmans announced it will be donating 100% of the proceeds from orders placed on its Meals 2 Go app in Erie and Niagara counties on January 5 & 6 to the effort sponsored by Norman's Starz 24 Foundation.

“We know how important small businesses are to the character of our community,” said senior VP of Wegmans, Buffalo, Mike Keating, “As a retailer and employer, Wegmans is proud to work with local businesses and support their growth. We’re excited to support Josh Norman and the City of Buffalo with this initiative to help businesses sustain and recover.”

Donations to the Buffalo Business Blitz campaign provide grants to local restaurants, food vendors and other small businesses that have been negatively impacted by the on-going pandemic.