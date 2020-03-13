BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wegmans is changing its store hours temporarily to better prepare for a surge in shoppers in response to the coronavirus.

Stores that are open 24 hours will now close at 12 a.m. to allow employees to clean and restock products throughout the store.

Wegmans is also increasing the amount of times they clean and sanitize their stores, restricting the use of reusable cups to the self-serve coffee bar, and enhancing its short-term disability leave program to support people impacted by COVID-19.

