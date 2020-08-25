Wegmans makes changes inside store for customer safety

Now that there are more safety measures in place, Wegmans is no longer doing the indoor queue.

During the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wegmans had customers line up in a queue and then direct them to an open cashier.



Because of the safety measures they have implemented over the past few months, they no longer need to queue indoors. If they reach capacity, they will have customers wait outside until shoppers exit the store.