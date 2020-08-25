Wegmans makes changes inside store for customer safety

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that there are more safety measures in place, Wegmans is no longer doing the indoor queue.
During the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wegmans had customers line up in a queue and then direct them to an open cashier.
Because of the safety measures they have implemented over the past few months, they no longer need to queue indoors. If they reach capacity, they will have customers wait outside until shoppers exit the store.
Wegmans issued this statement:
"The indoor queue helped us to maintain social distancing when business was overwhelming and before all other safety measures were established. Since then, we have added plexiglass, distancing stickers on the floor, masks, 30 minute hand washing, store sanitizing and hand sanitizer stations. We will continue to operate our stores at 15-20% of their maximum occupancy. As they approach this level, customers will be asked to wait outside and as customers exit, the next customers will be let in."