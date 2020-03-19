ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Wegmans is continuing to amend its policies and practices in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Starting Thursday, customers checking out are being asked to stand behind a red line until the customer being cashed out is done. If paying in cash, customers will be asked to place the money down on the signing shelf eliminating any hand to hand contact with the cashier. The cashier will then put the receipt in the bag.

Once the transaction is complete, the cashier will then completely sanitize the area before the next customer is allowed to unload their groceries and begin the check out process.

Area spokesperson Michele Mehaffy adds that also, where possible, only every other checkout lane will be open.

These measures will take place at all stores and are being rolled out throughout the course of the day.

Wegmans has already reduced its hours and limited the number of a list of items customers can purchase at one time.

