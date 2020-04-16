HAMBURG, N.Y. — Wegmans officials confirmed Thursday afternoon that an employee at the McKinley store in Hamburg has tested positive for COVID-19.

Wegmans says that any employees that had exposure to the employee who tested positive have been notified and placed in a mandatory quarantine.

"Please be assured that the health department has reinforced Wegmans’ protocol and thorough investigation of this positive test. The health department also confirmed that our cleaning, sanitizing and social distancing efforts are excellent preventative measures to keep our people and our customers safe," Wegmans said in a statement to 2 On Your Side.

Wegmans continues to provide updates on the measures they are taking on their website.

