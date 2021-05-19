WNY businesses updating mask policies

The change come as the state enacts the updated CDC guidelines.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Wednesday the new mask guidelines for New York State went into effect, and now several local companies are updating their policies.

Wegmans is joining the list of local businesses lifting its mandatory mask policy for fully vaccinated people. Our partners at News10NBC in Rochester confirmed with the popular grocery store chain that it will no longer require masks in the store.

The company is expected to put out a formal statement soon.

Tops is also updating its mask policy. In a statement to 2 On Your Side, Tops says face coverings are optional for those individuals that are fully vaccinated.

Any unvaccinated customers must continue to wear a face covering in all Tops stores.

The Walden Galleria also issued a statement saying masks are now optional to all shoppers that are fully vaccinated. However, the Galleria is encouraging all guest to continue wearing masks since individual stores may have different policies. Anyone who is unvaccinated must still wear a mask while shopping at the Walden Galleria.