Small business owners can learn about COVID-19 contact tracing in Tuesday webinar

The Erie County Business Task Force and Erie County Department of Health is hosting a free webinar Tuesday, September 22nd for small business owners.
The webinar will cover the contact tracing process, what employers can do if an employee tests positive for COVID-19, what to do if employees are exposed to someone with COVID-19 and more.
Erie County Health Commissioner, Dr. Gale Burstein, will be on the call to answer any questions and provide additional information on COVID-19.
The webinar is free but registration is required. You can sign up to join the call here.
The Erie County Business Task Force was formed in April 2020 to help businesses respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Members are from a variety of local businesses and work to provide assistance to local business owners that may have been impacted.