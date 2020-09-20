Small business owners can learn about COVID-19 contact tracing in Tuesday webinar

Owners can join for free and ask questions about COVID-19 and the contact tracing process.

The Erie County Business Task Force and Erie County Department of Health is hosting a free webinar Tuesday, September 22nd for small business owners.

The webinar will cover the contact tracing process, what employers can do if an employee tests positive for COVID-19, what to do if employees are exposed to someone with COVID-19 and more.

Erie County Health Commissioner, Dr. Gale Burstein, will be on the call to answer any questions and provide additional information on COVID-19.

The webinar is free but registration is required. You can sign up to join the call here.

SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS: Have questions about COVID contact tracing? What to do if there is a workplace exposure? Join the FREE Zoom webinar: Sept. 22 at 3 PM, sponsored by the Erie County Business Task Force (@wnybacktobiz) & @ECDOH.



Learn more & register: https://t.co/9e0qHAPMb8 pic.twitter.com/kkgI81kzvi — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) September 12, 2020