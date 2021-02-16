Weather causes delivery delay for COVID-19 vaccine at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center

The medical center will contact patients to let them know the February 17 clinic is canceled as a result of the vaccine delay.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The winter weather created a delay in delivering doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

Because of that, the hospital has to cancel Wednesday's COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The medical center will contact patients to let them know the February 17 clinic, which was scheduled from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., is canceled as a result of the vaccine delivery delay.