'We are still watching WNY,' Governor Cuomo says

For Wednesday, the region once again had the highest COVID-19 positive rate in the state at 1.9%.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update Thursday into the state's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Cuomo said that the state is still watching the Western New York region and its COVID-19 percent positive rate. The WNY Region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

For Wednesday, the region once again had the highest COVID-19 positive rate in the state at 1.9%.

In the last five days, the WNY region has had the highest percent positive rate in the state for four days:

  • Saturday - 1.6%
  • Sunday - 1.6%
  • Monday - 1.2% (tied with the Hudson Valley region)
  • Wednesday - 1.9%

Tuesday's results show that the New York City region had the highest percent positive rate in the state with 1.1%, the WNY region was a close second with 1.0%.

