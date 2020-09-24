'We are still watching WNY,' Governor Cuomo says

For Wednesday, the region once again had the highest COVID-19 positive rate in the state at 1.9%.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update Thursday into the state's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Cuomo said that the state is still watching the Western New York region and its COVID-19 percent positive rate. The WNY Region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

For Wednesday, the region once again had the highest COVID-19 positive rate in the state at 1.9%.

In the last five days, the WNY region has had the highest percent positive rate in the state for four days:

Saturday - 1.6%

Sunday - 1.6%

Monday - 1.2% (tied with the Hudson Valley region)

(tied with the Hudson Valley region) Wednesday - 1.9%