Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul discusses Phase 3 in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday the Western New York region will enter Phase 3 of New York State's reopening plan on Tuesday.

Phase 3 includes the reopening of personal care services, indoor dining with limitations and gatherings of up to 25 people.

Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul, who is leading Western New York's regional reopening, will be holding a press conference Monday evening in the City of Buffalo to further discuss Phase 3.

The Western New York region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. The Finger Lakes region, which includes Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties was able to enter Phase 3 last week.

“As Regional Head of Western New York’s reopening, I'm proud that Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced our region is entering Phase 3 tomorrow. Indoor food services at restaurants and personal care businesses, like nail salons and spas, will be allowed to reopen providing a much-needed boost for many small business owners. Gatherings of up to 25 people will also be allowed. We've come a long way – and thanks to everyone's efforts, our region continues to responsibly reopen businesses and build back better than ever before.

However, we must remember that this is not a return to normal as this virus is still in our communities. Let's continue with best practices we know to reduce the spread of the virus. We cannot afford to lose our momentum like we are seeing in other states – it's important to continue wearing a mask, using hand sanitizer, and practicing social distancing. Our actions will help keep New Yorkers healthy and safe, and move the region closer to Phase 4.

Throughout each phase, I have visited small businesses across Western New York . I have seen such a spirit of optimism and hope – our businesses are ready to take the necessary steps to keep their customers and workers safe. Now, it's on all of us – we must support them and make sure they have the resources they need to survive, and thrive.