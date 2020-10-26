Warsaw Central Middle/High School closed Monday due to a positive case of COVID-19

WARSAW, N.Y. — Warsaw Central Schools closed the middle and high school Monday after learning of a positive case for COVID-19 in the building.
The district closed the building for Monday, October 26. Parents were notified on the district's website Sunday.
Students in grade 6-12 were offered remote instruction while health officials complete contact tracing.
Staff is reporting as normal, as are Pre-K through 5 students and staff.
There's no word yet on if the positive case was a student or staff member.
All athletic events and sports practices are cancelled for Monday.
The district hopes to reopen the middle and high school once contact tracing is complete.