Warsaw Central Middle/High School closed Monday due to a positive case of COVID-19

The school district hopes to reopen schools to students in staff on Tuesday, October 27.

WARSAW, N.Y. — Warsaw Central Schools closed the middle and high school Monday after learning of a positive case for COVID-19 in the building.

The district closed the building for Monday, October 26. Parents were notified on the district's website Sunday.

Students in grade 6-12 were offered remote instruction while health officials complete contact tracing.

Staff is reporting as normal, as are Pre-K through 5 students and staff.

There's no word yet on if the positive case was a student or staff member.

All athletic events and sports practices are cancelled for Monday.