Warsaw Central Middle/High School closed Monday due to a positive case of COVID-19

The school district hopes to reopen schools to students in staff on Tuesday, October 27.
WARSAW, N.Y. — Warsaw Central Schools closed the middle and high school Monday after learning of a positive case for COVID-19 in the building. 

The district closed the building for Monday, October 26.  Parents were notified on the district's website Sunday. 

Students in grade 6-12 were offered remote instruction while health officials complete contact tracing.   

Staff is reporting as normal, as are Pre-K through 5 students and staff. 

There's no word yet on if the positive case was a student or staff member.

All athletic events and sports practices are cancelled for Monday. 

The district hopes to reopen the middle and high school once contact tracing is complete.

More information can be found on the district's website

