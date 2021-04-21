Walk-ins welcome: NY residents 60 years of age and older no longer need appointment to receive COVID-19 vaccine beginning 4/23

ALBANY, N.Y. — If you are 60 years old or older, you no longer need an appointment at a state vaccination site to get a COVID-19 vaccine beginning Friday, April 23..
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement during a press briefing on Wednesday.
"You can just walk in to any of the mass vaccinations sites across the state, and walk in, and they will give you the vaccine. You don't have to go onto the internet, you don't have to make a phone call, you don't have to do anything. Just show up at the vaccination site if you're 60-plus. and they will give you vaccine," said Cuomo.
Cuomo says the reason they are making it simpler for those aged 60-years and older is because they are more susceptible to the virus.
Here are the state vaccination sites in the Western New York area:
- Delavan Grider Community Center
- University at Buffalo South Campus
- The Conference Center Niagara Falls
- Rochester Dome Arena
- Former Kodak Hawkeye Parking Lot - Rochester
For a complete list of state-run vaccination sites statewide, check out the 'Am I Eligible' website.