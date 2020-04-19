EAST AURORA, N.Y. — The Waldfest Committee has decided to cancel Waldfest, which was scheduled to take place on July 19 at Spring Garden in East Aurora.

The cancellation is due to coronavirus concerns.

"Though this year’s decision may seem to bring a pause to that annual contribution, it is truly aligned to the spirit of the festival, which celebrates the deep-rooted values of our community, especially the love and care for family and friends," the committee wrote in an announcement on its website.

The celebration, which has been running for 44 years, typically brings people together to honor German-American traditions and heritage.

