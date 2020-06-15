Walden Galleria cries foul that mall restaurants not included in Phase 3 reopening

Claims the over 30 eateries inside the Cheektowaga shopping mecca are fully prepared to welcome shoppers.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — One of the top shopping destinations in WNY is taking issue with New York State for not allowing its restaurants to reopen under Phase 3 guidelines.

Calling it backwards, the Pyramid Group, which owns and operates the Walden Galleria in Cheektowaga, says its nearly 30 food and beverage "ocations inside the mall are being unfairly targeted.

"We stand with the several food and beverage business that are unable to open in Phase Three whose livelihoods are at stake,” said World of Beer manager, Chris Bolyard. “We’re all ready to get back to work to support our families, who are depending on us at this critical time".

The restaurants and kiosks employ nearly 500 workers and mall management says all have invested in new safety and social distancing protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and are ready to go.

Pyramid is demanding fairness and quick action by the state so the eateries can join other similar establishments in the Phase 3 reopening for the WNY region set to begin on Tuesday.

