The adjusted mall hours will be effective Tuesday, August 25.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Walden Gallera in Cheektowaga will be operating under adjusted mall hours.

The new mall hours will be:

Monday – Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m

Back in July, the mall announced that they would be returning to normal hours of operation.

Pyramid Management Group, who owns the Walden Galleria, say they have adjusted the hours due to feedback and input received from both tenants and guests.