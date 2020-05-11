The inability to raise funds has crippled some volunteer fire departments, and that could force closures.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Volunteer fire departments in Western New York are facing a looming financial firestorm because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They’re the lifeline for so many communities in Western New York: the first to respond and the last to leave when called upon.

But COVID-19 is having a big impact on volunteer fire departments across the region as their ability to fund-raise has been greatly diminished.

The issue of volunteer fire department funding was first addressed in a column by local business owner Bob Confer. Confer writes a weekly column for various rural community newspapers

"The pandemic fell over the summertime, which tends to be a very busy time for us in terms of corporate picnics, weddings, fundraisers," said Robert Brennan, President of the Gratwick Volunteer Fire Department. "All of that was canceled this year. ”

When the shutdown order was issued, volunteer fire departments also had to comply.

“We were actually just doing a forensic audit the other day, and we estimate that we’ve lost between $150,000 and $175,000, in gross income over the course of the epidemic," Brennan said.

That’s roughly 40% of the operating budget for the Gratwick Volunteer Fire Department.

Gratwick has a grand banquet and restaurant/bar space at its fire hall that it normally rents out, hosting a fish fry and other events. All of that stopped when COVID hit.

“You look at a facility of this size, it costs us between $6,500 to $7,500 a month, just to keep this place open, in terms of insurance in terms of utilities, fixed costs that we incur every single month," Brennan said.

Gratwick is in a unique position because the City of North Tonawanda pays for the full-time engine drivers that the department uses. Additionally, the city of North Tonawanda pays the department for fire service each year.

But with every municipality is now facing budgetary woes due to the pandemic.

“It’s not out of the question that fire companies would begin to close," Brennan said. "I don’t think we’re in that position quite yet, but there are other companies that I know within the city or within the county that are seriously looking at if this thing continues, it could be disastrous."

Brennan said he hopes the City of North Tonawanda maintains its fire services contract with Gratwick, otherwise an already fragile financial situation would quickly become unsustainable.

2 On Your Side had an interview scheduled with the Chief at the Wolcottsville Fire Company, however, he was called to the scene of a fire in Niagara County.