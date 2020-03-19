ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — The Cattaraugus County Health Department announced that a woman who recently visited Ellicottville and Holimont has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The unidentified woman visited the ski club for a U14 race between the dates of March 3-8. She was not showing any symptoms during the time of her visit.

On March 12 the woman started showing symptoms. She was tested for the coronavirus and the test came back positive. At this point, we don't know where the woman is from.

The Department of Health urges people who were at the resort at the same time to closely self-monitor their health. They recommend to be on the lookout for any symptoms, such as cough, fever and shortness of breath.They say if visitors don't show any symptoms by Sunday, then they were likely not exposed to the virus at that time.

If visitors believe they were exposed, or have any questions, call the County Health Department at (716) 701-3419.

