WASHINGTON — Leaders in Congress and the Senate have come to an agreement on a bipartisan deal that would put around $8 billion of emergency funding towards fighting the coronavirus in the U.S.



The deal was confirmed to NBC news and the Washington Post Wednesday and would first need to pass the House and Senate before being put on the president's desk for a signature.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby told NBC News, “This should not be about politics; this is about doing our job to protect the American people from a potential pandemic."

Los Angeles is now under a local state of emergency over coronavirus concerns after the number of cases has increased there to seven.

The LA Times reports that none of those cases are connected to community spread, according to officials. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti made the announcement Wednesday afternoon speaking at a press conference streamed on Facebook live.

Garcetti updated the public on what they are doing to "prevent the spread of coronavirus and protect public health. Garcetti said he has, "signed a declaration of local emergency for the City of Los Angeles."

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said six of the seven cases are new, NPR reported. As of Wednesday there were at least 80 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S, which causes COVID-19 disease. The CDC said nine deaths in the U.S. have been blamed on this outbreak.

Some airlines and hotels are adjusting their usual cancellation policies as the fast-spreading coronavirus forces travelers to reconsider their trips.

Several major airlines are waiving future change fees for tickets bought in the next two weeks. And more people are buying travel insurance, doling out extra money for the right to get reimbursed after canceling a trip for any reason.

This comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control is recommending avoiding all nonessential travel to China, Iran, South Korea and Italy, and says older adults or those with chronic medical conditions should postpone travel to Japan.