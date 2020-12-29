Virtual First Night entertainment lineup features something for everybody

"With change comes opportunity. Our new virtual format allows us to keep the First Night Buffalo tradition alive and it's our hope we'll have more families than ever celebrating with us this year!" said Carrie Meyer, executive director, Independent Health Foundation. "The show will go on!" While the event is free for everyone to join online , limited quantities of First Night Buffalo Family Packs are still available at 15 participating Tops Friendly Markets service desks. It includes everything a family of four would need to celebrate the night at home including party hats, noisemakers and glow sticks.

Jeff Musial – Nickel City Reptiles and Exotics

Calling all creatures! Join us on the wild side with the hysterically funny Jeff and his exotic animals. Come to see the animals - stay for Jeff's amazing facts and great jokes!



Storytime brought to you by Buffalo & Erie County Public Library

Dive deep into your favorite stories with your friends at the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library. They will be reading stories from Elephant & Piggie and Cat in the Hat.

Nick Presents Magic

Nick Presents Magic is a lively presentation of interactive magic and comedy for all ages to enjoy! Watch Nick will teach you how to make animals out of balloons and how to do a card trick that will stump all your friends! Prepare to watch the magic unfold before your eyes!



Dance Party with DJ Milk

Grab your glow necklace, screw in your disco lightbulb and let's GROOVE! Move and groove with DJ Milk as he plays your favorite tunes. Keep an eye open for a visit from a few special friends!



In Jest with Nels Ross

Nels is back with a special guest, Noah, for a comedy juggling show! The best part? You get to learn how to juggle too! Be sure to follow along so you do not miss a step!



Emmalee's Memories

Join your favorite characters, Elsa and Anna from Arendelle, Poppy the troll princess and Captain America as they ring in 2021! Get ready to sing along and dance as they wish you a Happy New Year!



Art by Shea McCarthy

Grab your paint brush and follow along with Shea as she shows you fun face paint designs for the whole family!



Explore & More

Learn about New Year's Traditions around the world during storytime and create your own snowflake using tissue paper with your friends from Explore & More.

