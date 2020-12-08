Village of Albion Police cancel National Night Out event due to COVID-19

The event was originally postponed from its original date of August 4 to October 6, but has since been canceled all together.

ALBION, N.Y. — The Village of Albion Police Department announced Wednesday that it has canceled its 2020 National Night Out event due to concerns regarding COVID-19.

The event was originally postponed from its original date of August 4 to October 6, but has since been canceled all together. The police department says it was hoping that the risks associated with COVID-19 would be mitigated by October.

"While we as a community have done an amazing job to control the infection rate, we cannot guarantee that our event could be held in a manor to keep people safe," the police department said in a statement.