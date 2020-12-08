Village of Albion Police cancel National Night Out event due to COVID-19

ALBION, N.Y. — The Village of Albion Police Department announced Wednesday that it has canceled its 2020 National Night Out event due to concerns regarding COVID-19.
The event was originally postponed from its original date of August 4 to October 6, but has since been canceled all together. The police department says it was hoping that the risks associated with COVID-19 would be mitigated by October.
"While we as a community have done an amazing job to control the infection rate, we cannot guarantee that our event could be held in a manor to keep people safe," the police department said in a statement.
Any donations that were made to the event will be applied to the event next year, unless they are requested to be refunded. The event next year will be held on August 3, 2021, at Bullard Park.