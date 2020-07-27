Villa Maria announces reopening plans for Fall 2020 semester

After months of planning, the college says the school year will start, as planned, on August 31.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another local college is announcing its plans for the start of the Fall semester.

Villa Maria officials say after months of planning, the school year will start as planned on August 31.

“Our faculty have been working hard all summer to be ready for the start of classes, Dr. Giordano continued. “The classroom experience will be a bit different, to be sure. Classes will meet face-to-face, but they will also include online components. Students and faculty members will be wearing masks, and classroom capacities will be reduced. If, in the unfortunate event it becomes necessary to move our classes completely online, students can be assured that they will continue to have a high-quality educational experience, as we learned from the spring semester and have had the summer to prepare.”

Some of the COVID-19 health and safety protocols students will notice include:

Social distancing: All members of the College community will be expected to maintain a safe distance of 6 feet from others. Signs, flyers, and floor markers will be posted throughout campus to help facilitate social distancing.

Facial coverings: Masks will be worn in shared spaces. The College will give face masks to students and employees at no cost.

Reduced classroom capacity: Capacity of all shared spaces will be reduced. Large spaces like the dining hall and auditorium will have a reduced maximum capacity of 25%. Small spaces, like classrooms and meetings rooms will be set up to ensure physical distancing.

Cohort-style classes: Many classes will be placed into cohorts, or small groups. A class that normally meets on Tuesday and Thursday may only meet as a cohort one of those days, with half the class present in-person at a time. Student schedules have already been updated and are available on D2L. Your schedule has not changed. The cohort will meet on the same days and times that you were expecting, but the method may be different.

Tech Lending Program: When we had to unexpectedly transition to distance learning last semester, Villa Maria lent out computers and other technology to over 25% of its student body. The College’s tech lending program will extend to the Fall semester, with junior and senior students in technology-driven programs being lent a computer to take home this fall. Students in all grade levels and programs who have a need for a computer but struggle to afford one will be given or loaned one, too.

“The safety of our students, faculty, and staff members is our paramount concern,” said Dr. Matthew Giordano, Villa Maria’s president. “We are fortunate to have a very safe campus—we have lots of space in which we can spread out and reduce population density. Our cleaning staff has stepped up their protocols and they are ready to keep our campus clean.”