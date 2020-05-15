BUFFALO, N.Y. — While Western New York can't start the reopening process, there are things that can open up Friday statewide, including some low-risk outdoor recreation areas such as tennis courts.

Buffalo is opening up 20 of them around the city. But city officials want people to still take social distancing seriously when they're playing.

"Our social distancing plan is have half of the plans installed, especially in our heavily used tennis courts within the city," Buffalo Department of Public Works commissioner Michael Finn said.

"And as part of that, we want to promote that people look at the list of tennis courts that we have on the city's website and use the courts that we see getting less use in normal circumstances."

The courts are only open for singles play right now, and they're available on a first-come, first-served basis.

