BUFFALO, N.Y. — Walter Monahan, a Vietnam veteran and a longtime docent with the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park, died on Wednesday. He was 74.

The Naval and Military Park said Monahan's death was coronavirus-related in a recent Facebook post.

"Our love and prayers go out to his wife, Valerie, and family. God bless and rest in peace my friend," the park said.

On March 19, the Naval and Military Park made the decision to postpone its seasonal openings, as well as April programs that included the Wall of Honor ceremony and overnight youth encampment programs.

RELATED: Common Council President Darius Pridgen tests positive for coronavirus

RELATED: Erie County reports 7th coronavirus-related death

RELATED: 38 positive COVID-19 cases in Niagara County