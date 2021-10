One of those Vax to School pop-up sites will be at Lafayette High School on Main Street in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Governor Hochul announced several Vax to School pop-up sites across the state happening in the next week to help get more school-age children vaccinated.

If you would like, you can get your child vaccinated this Saturday, October 9, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The vaccine that will be administered is the Pfizer-BioNTech.

To register click here.