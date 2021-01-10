Vax to School pop-up site goal surpassed in under 12 weeks

Two more sites are in Western New York this week.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — (Editor's note - the video above originally aired on Oct. 1)

In just over half of the intended duration, the Vax to School campaign has surpassed its goal for pop-up sites in the state. Two more sites were scheduled in Western New York for the seventh week.

Back on Sept. 21, Gov. Kathy Hochul announce the Vax to School campaign would set up 120 sites in 12 weeks to help get school-aged kids who are eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Now in the first week of November and week seven, 146 sites have been scheduled.

"In just seven weeks, 146 #VaxtoSchool sites in all corners of the state have helped more school-aged New Yorkers and their families get vaccinated," Hochul said. "Taking a community-centered approach and working in collaboration with partners on the ground, we are continuing to increase vaccination rates among New York's adolescents - keeping New York's schools open, healthy, and safe. To New York's parents and guardians: help make sure your child is vaccinated - it is and remains their best protection against the virus."

The pop-up events are coordinated with local entities with the goal of having the events tailored to each community's specific needs.

As of Nov. 1, 64% of 12 to 15-year-olds and 74% of 16 to 25-year-olds have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The events in WNY are as follows:

Lewiston Fire Co. No. 2 - 1705 Saunders Settlement Road, Niagara Falls, NY 14304

Open: Tuesday, November 2; 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Janssen/J&J, Moderna

To Register: Pfizer-BioNTech first dose (12+) here and booster dose for eligible New Yorkers here; Janssen/J&J first dose (18+) here and booster dose for eligible New Yorkers here; Moderna booster dose for eligible New Yorkers here

Event Partner: Niagara County

Incentive: Regal and Tops Gift Cards

Orleans-Niagara BOCES Niagara Career and Technical Education Center - 3181 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn, NY 14132

Open: Thursday, November 4; 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech (1st, Booster), Janssen/J&J (Single, Booster), Moderna (Booster)

To Register: Pfizer-BioNTech 1st Dose (12+) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3CmSfej

Janssen/J&J Single Dose (18+) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3tFoyBH

Janssen/J&J Booster Dose (18+) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3GncJGg

Moderna Booster (18+) Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3pxRdsr

Event Partner: Niagara County