'Overdrive': NYC mayor wants 1M vaccinations in January

NEW YORK — An ambitious goal of vaccinating 1 million New York City residents with the COVID-19 vaccine in January has been set by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The mayor noted Thursday that meeting the target would require outside cooperation and the city dramatically increasing access.

Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi says officials want to double citywide access points to at least 250 sites. Those would include hospitals, community health centers and urgent care clinics.