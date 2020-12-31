x
'Overdrive': NYC mayor wants 1M vaccinations in January

NEW YORK — An ambitious goal of vaccinating 1 million New York City residents with the COVID-19 vaccine in January has been set by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The mayor noted Thursday that meeting the target would require outside cooperation and the city dramatically increasing access.

Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi says officials want to double citywide access points to at least 250 sites. Those would include hospitals, community health centers and urgent care clinics.

The city also plans to double the its 150,000-dose-a-week capacity over the course of January. The city has vaccinated 88,000 people since vaccines became available December 14. 

FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2020 file photo, New York City firefighter emergency medical services personnel are vaccinated against COVID-19 at the FDNY Fire Academy in New York. An ambitious goal of vaccinating 1 million New York City residents against COVID-19 in January was set Thursday by Mayor Bill de Blasio, who noted that meeting the target would require outside cooperation and the city dramatically increasing access. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, Kelley Dixon, 78, is vaccinated against COVID-19 at his residence in The Hebrew Home in Riverdale. An ambitious goal of vaccinating 1 million New York City residents against COVID-19 in January was set Thursday by Mayor Bill de Blasio, who noted that meeting the target would require outside cooperation and the city dramatically increasing access. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

