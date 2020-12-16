Niagara Falls hospital: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine did not arrive

Instead, the New York State Department of Health delivered the vaccines to two other hospitals: Mount St. Mary's in Lewiston and and Mercy in South Buffalo.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Officials at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center say a shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine did not arrive Wednesday, as expected.

Instead, the New York State Department of Health delivered the vaccines to two other hospitals: Mount St. Mary's in Lewiston and and Mercy in South Buffalo.

This come a week after Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center received a NUAIRE -86 degree Celsius (-122.8 Fahrenheit) ultra-low temp freezer ahead of receiving those vaccines.

"We now need to schedule out already-taxed frontline workers to make appointments and travel to these locations to obtain their vaccine," Memorial President and CEO Joseph A. Ruffolo said in a Wednesday letter addressed to the state.

"Might I also share with you that many of our staff, like the majority of our patients, do not have immediate access to transportation, and so we have to be prepared to assist them in making those arrangements."

Ruffolo called it a "small quantity" of misplaced Pfizer vaccines, adding that "the remaining doses our our allocation have not yet arrived, and we cannot obtain any information on their whereabouts."

Just last week, Ruffolo said that the hospital was prepared for the arrival of the vaccines and ready to get to work.

"We are so fortunate to have ordered this piece of equipment several months ago as there is now a four or five-month backlog to place an order,” he said.