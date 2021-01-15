New York officials: registration for state-run COVID-19 vaccine clinics should not have been shared yet

The state now says that sharing that link wasn't authorized and any appointments booked have been voided. These sites aren't yet taking appointments.

ALBANY, N.Y. — An "unpublished scheduling link" was apparently shared out this week, allowing some people to register for vaccine appointments at state-run COVID-19 vaccination clinics that haven't opened yet, including one in Buffalo.

The state now says that sharing that link wasn't authorized and any appointments booked have been voided. These sites aren't yet taking appointments.

Marcy Stevens, general counsel for the New York State Office of Information Technology Services, says the situation has been referred to the inspector general.

"As this pandemic has shown, equity and equal access are critical in distributing the vaccine, and to ensure these principles are followed all unauthorized appointments have been voided — we are currently contacting everyone who used the unauthorized link to inform them of the situation," Stevens said.