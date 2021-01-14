County-run COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Erie County booked through January

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Anyone eligible for the vaccine that was hoping to get vaccinated through Erie County might have to wait until February.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted Thursday that with two weeks left in the month, January is fully booked for the county's vaccination clinics.
The county, according to the executive, has three of these clinics. Although they're fully booked, a state clinic is opening at the University at Buffalo South Campus next week.
It's unknown how booked the state-run vaccine clinics and pharmacies are.