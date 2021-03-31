COVID vaccination pop-up clinic to serve rural WNY communities

The JC Seneca Foundation and G-Health Enterprises will provide 400 Johnson & Johnson vaccines on April 7th.

IRVING, N.Y. — The JC Seneca Foundation and G-Health Enterprises are sponsoring a COVID vaccination pop-up on Wednesday, April 7th. The clinic will provide 400 Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines.

The vaccinations will be available to all Seneca Nation residents from the Allegany and Cattaraugus territories, as well as residents from surrounding communities.

The COVID vaccination pop-up will be on Wednesday, April 7th from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Seneca's Native Pride Travel Plaza on the Tallchief Territory.

Seneca Nation businessman, J.C. Seneca, and the president of Buffalo's G-Health Enterprises, Dr. Raul Vazquez, are continuing their collaboration to bring healthcare and medical services to Native territories and surrounding communities.

"We know that due to issues of supply, access and the logistics of such events, people in rural areas are struggling to get vaccinated," said Dr. Vazquez. He went on to say this is why he and Seneca are working together to get this news out to people in order to ensure all 400 vaccines are distributed.

Those eligible for a vaccine can visit the G-Health Urban Family Practice website and use the "Native Pride COVID-19 Registration" link to sign up and schedule a time. For those unable to register online, they can call (716) 427-9378 or (716) 445-1663.