Citing COVID-19 inequities, Cuomo says he will wait for vaccine

NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he won't receive the coronavirus vaccine until Black, Hispanic and poor New Yorkers in his age group are able to receive it.

Cuomo made the pledge Sunday during recorded remarks to the congregation at Abyssinian Baptist Church.

Cuomo is considered an essential worker and would be eligible to receive the vaccine in the second phase of distribution, after health care workers and nursing home residents and staff.

But he says he will wait until it is available to the general public, including underserved communities.

Cuomo noted that the pandemic has exposed racial disparities in the health care system, both in the availability of testing and the rates of infection and fatalities.