24-hour NYC vaccine sites open as eligibility is expanding

Mayor de Blasio vowed to set up a total of 250 city-run vaccination sites by the end of January with the goal of administering 1 million vaccine doses this month.

NEW YORK — Two mass COVID-19 vaccination sites have opened in New York City as New York prepared to widen vaccine eligibility to people over 75 and frontline workers, including teachers and police officers. 

The two vaccination sites that opened Sunday in Brooklyn and the Bronx will operate by appointment 24 hours a day starting Monday. 

Mayor Bill de Blasio toured the vaccine hub at Bathgate Industrial Park in the Bronx. He has vowed to set up a total of 250 city-run vaccination sites by the end of January with the goal of administering 1 million vaccine doses this month.

Credit: AP
Vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe at the Throop Civic Center in Throop, Pa. during a clinic on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. The Lackawanna County Medical Society had about 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine on hand to administer to those in the Phase 1A group of Pennsylvania's vaccine rollout plan, which is limited to healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP)

