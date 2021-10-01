24-hour NYC vaccine sites open as eligibility is expanding

Mayor de Blasio vowed to set up a total of 250 city-run vaccination sites by the end of January with the goal of administering 1 million vaccine doses this month.

NEW YORK — Two mass COVID-19 vaccination sites have opened in New York City as New York prepared to widen vaccine eligibility to people over 75 and frontline workers, including teachers and police officers.

The two vaccination sites that opened Sunday in Brooklyn and the Bronx will operate by appointment 24 hours a day starting Monday.