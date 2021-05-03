Vaccinated Niagara County residents will follow new quarantine guidelines if exposed to COVID-19

Niagara County says fully vaccinated residents do not have to quarantine if they travel or have a exposure to COVID-19, if they meet a few requirements.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — If you live in Niagara County and have been or will be vaccinated for COVID-19, you're going to want to pay attention to this update from the county health department.

Niagara County says it will now follow CDC guidance allowing fully vaccinated persons to not have to quarantine if they travel or have a exposure to a COVID-19 positive individual. There are a few caveats to this, including that the vaccinated person will have to show no symptoms post-exposure or travel.

What does the county mean by fully vaccinated? For individuals receiving Pfizer or Moderna, it means you've had both doses and it's been two weeks since your last dose. For those receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it means it's been two weeks since your single dose.

This guideline is only applicable for the first 90 days after your full vaccination (second dose of Pfizer/Moderna or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson). After that, it's back to the regular quarantine and test-out rules.

Here are the additional caveats/exemptions:

If you're traveling, this is only applicable to domestic, US-travel. International travelers who are vaccinated must still follow CDC guidance.

If you're fully vaccinated but exposed to COVID-19, you must show no symptoms to remain out of quarantine.

If you're fully vaccinated but exposed to COVID-19 and live or are impatient in a healthcare setting, you will still need to quarantine, regardless of if you show no symptoms.